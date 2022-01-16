2021 NFL Playoffs: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In the third Wild Card game of the 2021 NFL Playoffs, Tom Brady and the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers begin their title defense by hosting Jalen Hurts and the 9-8 Philadelphia Eagles.

The two teams met in Week 6 in the City of Brotherly Love, where the Bucs jumped out to a big lead and never relinquished it. The Eagles were able to cut the deficit to six but were unable to take the lead. They’ll look to change those fortunes today as their season is on the line.

Who do y’all got winning this game? Eagles or Buccaneers? Sound off in the comments section below. Head over to our sister sites to gain a better insight into the two teams playing tonight’s game:

BRB, this is your third Wild Card thread of the weekend. Enjoy!