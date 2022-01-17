2021 NFL Playoffs: Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams

In the sixth and final Wild Card game of the weekend, quarterback Kyler Murray makes his playoff debut for the Arizona Cardinals as they head to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood to take on quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams. Murray will be joined by a returning J.J. Watt as the Cardinals look to recapture the magic they flashed early in the season.

Across the field, Stafford is looking for the first playoff victory of his career after several missed opportunities during his time with the Detroit Lions. Will he and the Rams rise to the occasion or will they fall short to their NFC West division rivals?

Who do y’all got winning this game? Cardinals or Rams? Sound off in the comments section below. Head over to our sister sites to gain a better insight into the two teams playing tonight’s game:

BRB, this is your sixth and final Wild Card thread of the 2021 NFL Playoffs. Enjoy!