2021 Week 17 Live: Early Games

Nine early games kick off at noon CT today.

Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images

All nine games to kick off Week 17 start at 12 p.m. EST.

Here’s a look at today’s games in the early window:

Atlanta Falcons (7-8) vs. Buffalo Bills (9-6), FOX

Atlanta Falcons SB Nation Site: The Falcoholic

Buffalo Bills SB Nation Site: Buffalo Rumblings

New York Giants (4-11) vs. Chicago Bears (5-10), CBS

New York Giants SB Nation Site: Big Blue View

Chicago Bears SB Nation Site: Windy City Gridiron

Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (9-6), CBS

Kansas City Chiefs SB Nation Site: Arrowhead Pride

Cincinnati Bengals SB Nation Site: Cincy Jungle

Miami Dolphins (8-7) vs. Tennessee Titans (10-5), CBS

Miami Dolphins SB Nation Site: The Phinsider

Tennessee Titans SB Nation Site: Music City Miracles

Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) vs. Indianapolis Colts (9-6), FOX

Las Vegas Raiders SB Nation Site: Silver and Black Pride

Indianapolis Colts SB Nation Site: Stampede Blue

Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) vs. New England Patriots (9-6), CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars SB Nation Site: Big Cat Country

New England Patriots SB Nation Site: Pats Pulpit

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) vs. New York Jets (4-11), FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers SB Nation Site: Bucs Nation

New York Jets SB Nation Site: Gang Green Nation

Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) vs. Washington Football Team (6-9), FOX

Philadelphia Eagles SB Nation Site: Bleeding Green Nation

Washington Football Team SB Nation Site: Hogs Haven

BRB, this is your early game thread. Enjoy!

