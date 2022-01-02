2021 Week 17 Live: Early Games

All nine games to kick off Week 17 start at 12 p.m. EST.
Here’s a look at today’s games in the early window:
Atlanta Falcons (7-8) vs. Buffalo Bills (9-6), FOX
Atlanta Falcons SB Nation Site: The Falcoholic
Buffalo Bills SB Nation Site: Buffalo Rumblings
New York Giants (4-11) vs. Chicago Bears (5-10), CBS
New York Giants SB Nation Site: Big Blue View
Chicago Bears SB Nation Site: Windy City Gridiron
Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (9-6), CBS
Kansas City Chiefs SB Nation Site: Arrowhead Pride
Cincinnati Bengals SB Nation Site: Cincy Jungle
Miami Dolphins (8-7) vs. Tennessee Titans (10-5), CBS
Miami Dolphins SB Nation Site: The Phinsider
Tennessee Titans SB Nation Site: Music City Miracles
Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) vs. Indianapolis Colts (9-6), FOX
Las Vegas Raiders SB Nation Site: Silver and Black Pride
Indianapolis Colts SB Nation Site: Stampede Blue
Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) vs. New England Patriots (9-6), CBS
Jacksonville Jaguars SB Nation Site: Big Cat Country
New England Patriots SB Nation Site: Pats Pulpit
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) vs. New York Jets (4-11), FOX
Tampa Bay Buccaneers SB Nation Site: Bucs Nation
New York Jets SB Nation Site: Gang Green Nation
Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) vs. Washington Football Team (6-9), FOX
Philadelphia Eagles SB Nation Site: Bleeding Green Nation
Washington Football Team SB Nation Site: Hogs Haven
BRB, this is your early game thread. Enjoy!
