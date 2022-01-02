Week 17 Sunday Night Football Live: Vikings vs. Packers

In the seventeenth Sunday Night Football game of 2021, quarterback Sean Mannion, starting for Kirk Cousins who tested positive for COVID-19, leads his 7-8 Minnesota Vikings into Lambeau Field in a must-win game to take on Aaron Rodgers and the 12-3 Green Bay Packers in an NFC North rivalry game.

With a win, the Packers can clinch homefield advantage throughout the NFC playoffs with one game remaining in the season after the Dallas Cowboys lost to the Arizona Cardinals earlier today. If they lose, the Packers can still clinch the No. 1 seed with a win against the Detroit Lions next week.

Who do y'all got winning this game? Vikings or Packers?

