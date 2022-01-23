2021 NFL Playoffs: Los Angeles Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In the third Divisional Round game thread of the weekend, quarterback Matthew Stafford, coming off the first postseason win of his NFL career, leads his Los Angeles Rams into the Sunshine State for his first career Divisional Round appearance against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Last week, the Rams and Bucs made light work of their opponents. The Rams blew out NFC West division rival Arizona Cardinals at home, while the Bucs smoked Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Who do y’all got winning this game? Rams or Bucs? Sound off in the comments section below.Head over to our sister sites to gain a better insight into the two teams playing tonight’s game:

BRB community, this is your third Divisional Round game thread of the 2021 NFL Playoffs. Enjoy!