Week 17 Monday Night Football Live: Browns vs. Steelers

In this week’s edition of Monday Night Football, quarterback Baker Mayfield, fresh leads his 7-8 Cleveland Browns into Heinz Field to take on Ben Roethlisberger and the 7-7-1 Pittsburgh Steelers in an AFC North rivalry game.

The Browns have been eliminated from playoff contention, but have the ability to bring the Steelers down with them with a win tonight.

The Steelers’ hopes of winning the division ended yesterday after the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Kansas City Chiefs, but a win in each of their final two games along with an Indianapolis Colts loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars next week would have the Steelers returning to the playoffs. Slim, but there’s a chance.

Who do y’all got winning this game? Browns or Steelers? Sound off in the comments section below.

BRB, this is your Monday Night Football thread. Enjoy!