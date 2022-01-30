NFC Championship Thread: San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams

In this year’s NFC Championship, Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams head north host Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers.

The Rams are looking to make their second Super Bowl in four years. The Rams are also looking to become just the second team in NFL history to play a Super Bowl in their home stadium, becoming the first team since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year.

Meanwhile, the Niners are attempting to make their second Super Bowl in three years and are looking to beat their rivals for the seventh consecutive time.

Who do y’all got winning this game? 49ers or Rams? Sound off in the comments section below. Head over to our sister sites to gain a better insight into the two teams playing tonight’s game:

BRB, this is your NFC Championship thread. Enjoy!