AFC Championship Thread: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs

In the AFC Championship Game, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow looks to bring his franchise to its first Super Bowl in 33 years, but he’ll have to get past Patrick Mahomes and the two-time defending AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs.

These two teams met in Week 17 in Cincinnati, where the Bengals came back in the fourth quarter to win 34-31 and clinch the AFC North. It’s the only loss the Chiefs have taken since late October and they’ll look to get their revenge today against Burrow and the Bengals.

Who do y’all got winning this game? Bengals or Chiefs? Sound off in the comments section below. Head over to our sister sites to gain a better insight into the two teams playing this afternoon’s game:

BRB community, this is your AFC Championship thread. Enjoy!