Week 18 Saturday Night Football Live: Cowboys vs. Eagles

In tonight’s second game of the doubleheader, quarterback Dak Prescott, fresh off a disappointing loss last week against the Arizona Cardinals, leads his 11-5 Dallas Cowboys into the City of Brotherly Love to take on Jalen Hurts and the 9-7 Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC East rivalry matchup.

There isn’t much that will affect the playoffs in this game considering both teams have qualified for the playoffs and the Cowboys have clinched the division, but the Dallas Cowboys can potentially clinch the No. 2 seed with a win and losses by the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Who do y’all got winning this game? Cowboys or Eagles? Sound off in the comments section below.

BRB, this is your second Saturday Night Football thread of the evening. Enjoy!