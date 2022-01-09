Week 18 Sunday Night Football Live: Chargers vs. Raiders

In the final Sunday Night Football Game of the season, quarterback Justin Herbert, fresh off a big win at home against the Denver Broncos, leads his 9-7 Los Angeles Chargers into Sin City to take on Derek Carr and the 9-7 Las Vegas Raiders in an AFC West rivalry matchup.

It’s a very simple message tonight. Win and you’re in. The team that wins tonight will claim the final Wild Card spot as the Indianapolis Colts clinched the second Wild Card spot earlier today against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Who do y’all got winning this game? Chargers or Raiders? Sound off in the comments section below.

Head over to our sister sites to gain a better insight into the two teams playing tonight’s game:

Las Vegas Raiders SB Nation Site: Silver and Black Pride

Los Angeles Chargers SB Nation Site: Bolt From The Blue

BRB, this is your Sunday Night Football thread. Enjoy!