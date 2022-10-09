 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 5 2022 Sunday Night Football Open Thread: Bengals vs. Ravens

An AFC North rivalry game caps off Sunday action between the Cincinnari Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens.

By Jeremy_Brener
Syndication: The Enquirer Sam Greene / USA TODAY NETWORK

Cincinnati Bengals (2-2) vs. Baltimore Ravens (2-2), October 9, 2022, 7:20 p.m. CT

Location: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

TV: NBC | KPRC 2 | Peacock

The Bengals and Ravens meet up in an AFC North rivalry game on SNF.

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.

  • Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it
  • Remember Battle Red Blog is basically a non-profanity site
  • Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads
  • The commenting system was updated during the offseason. They’re still working on optimizing it for Game Day Threads like ours. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.

BRB community, this is your thread for today’s game. Enjoy!

