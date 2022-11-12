 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

College Football Week 11 Open Thread

It’s time for college football Saturday, headlined by TCU vs. Texas!

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
NCAA Football: Texas at Texas Christian Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

It’s the 11th week of the college football season today as schools continue their quest towards a national championship.

Ranked Matchups

(9) Alabama Crimson Tide vs. (11) Ole Miss Rebels, 2:30 p.m. CT, CBS

(22) UCF Knights vs. (17) Tulane Green Wave, 2:30 p.m. CT, ESPN2

(25) Washington Huskies vs. (6) Oregon Ducks, 6 p.m. CT, FOX

(4) TCU Horned Frogs vs. (18) Texas Longhorns, 6:30 p.m. CT, ABC

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.

  • Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it
  • Remember Battle Red Blog is basically a non-profanity site
  • Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads
  • The commenting system was updated during the offseason. They’re still working on optimizing it for Game Day Threads like ours. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.

BRB community, this is your thread for today’s game. Enjoy!

More From Battle Red Blog

Loading comments...