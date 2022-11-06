 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Week 9 2022 Sunday Night Football Open Thread: Titans vs. Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs look to grab a win fresh off the bye against Malik Willis and the Titans.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee Titans (5-2) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (5-2), November 6, 2022, 7:20 p.m. CT

Location: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

TV: NBC | KPRC 2 | Peacock

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs look to get back in the win column against Malik Willis and the Titans.

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.

  • Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it
  • Remember Battle Red Blog is basically a non-profanity site
  • Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads
  • The commenting system was updated during the offseason. They’re still working on optimizing it for Game Day Threads like ours. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.

BRB community, this is your thread for today’s game. Enjoy!

More From Battle Red Blog

Loading comments...