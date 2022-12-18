 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Week 15 2022 Sunday Night Football Open Thread: Giants vs. Commanders

Sunday Night Football this week is a battle between the Giants and Commanders.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
NFL: New York Giants at Washington Commanders Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants (7-5-1) vs. Washington Commanders (7-5-1), December 18, 2022, 7:20 p.m. CT

Location: FedEx Field, Landover, MD

TV: NBC | KPRC 2 | Peacock

The New York Giants and Washington Commanders battle for playoff positioning in a rematch from their 20-20 tie on Dec. 4.

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.

  • Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it
  • Remember Battle Red Blog is basically a non-profanity site
  • Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads
  • The commenting system was updated during the offseason. They’re still working on optimizing it for Game Day Threads like ours. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.

BRB community, this is your thread for today’s game. Enjoy!

More From Battle Red Blog

Loading comments...