College Football Championship Weekend Open Thread

It’s time for college football Saturday, headlined by Michigan vs. Ohio State!

By Jeremy_Brener
NCAA Football: Central Florida at Tulane Rebecca Warren-USA TODAY Sports

It’s the conference championship week of the college football season today as schools continue their quest towards a national championship.

Matchups

Big 12 - (10) Kansas State Wildcats vs. (3) TCU Horned Frogs, 11 a.m., ABC

SEC - (14) LSU Tigers vs. (1) Georgia Bulldogs, 3 p.m., CBS

AAC - (22) UCF Knights vs. (18) Tulane Green Wave, 3 p.m., ABC

B1G - Purdue Boilermakers vs. (2) Michigan Wolverines, 7 p.m., FOX

ACC - (9) Clemson Tigers vs. (23) North Carolina Tar Heels, 7 p.m., ABC

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.

  • Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it
  • Remember Battle Red Blog is basically a non-profanity site
  • Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads
  • The commenting system was updated during the offseason. They’re still working on optimizing it for Game Day Threads like ours. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.

BRB community, this is your thread for today’s game. Enjoy!

