CFP Semifinal Game Thread

There are some big college football bowl games on the final day of 2022, including the two College Football Playoff Semifinals.

Matchups

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Kentucky Wildcats

Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)

11 a.m., ABC and the ESPN App

Allstate Sugar Bowl

No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. No. 9 Kansas State Wildcats

Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)

11 a.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

CFP semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

No. 2 Michigan Wolverines vs. No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs

State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)

3 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

CFP semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs vs. No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

7 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

