CFP Semifinal Game Thread

There are some big college football bowl games on the final day of 2022, including the two College Football Playoff Semifinals.
Matchups
TransPerfect Music City Bowl
Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Kentucky Wildcats
Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)
11 a.m., ABC and the ESPN App
Allstate Sugar Bowl
No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. No. 9 Kansas State Wildcats
Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)
11 a.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
CFP semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl
No. 2 Michigan Wolverines vs. No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs
State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)
3 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
CFP semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs vs. No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes
Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
7 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.
- Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it
- Remember Battle Red Blog is basically a non-profanity site
- Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads
- The commenting system was updated during the offseason. They’re still working on optimizing it for Game Day Threads like ours. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.
BRB community, this is your thread for today’s game. Enjoy!
