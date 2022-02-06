2022 Pro Bowl LIVE

For the first time in two years, the NFL Pro Bowl makes its long-awaited return. There was no Pro Bowl last season due to the pandemic, meaning the last Pro Bowl is older than COVID. Let that sink in.

For the first time in NFL history, the Pro Bowl is taking place in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium. The game took place in Orlando for three years, and as someone who attended them in person, I can say that the experience is more fun in person than it might be on TV.

So, if you’re there in person, have a ton of fun. And if you’re watching from the comfort of your own home, think about the lack of Houston Texans representation in Sin City and who could possibly be the next player from this glorious franchise to attend the game in the future.

BRB community, this is your 2022 Pro Bowl thread. Enjoy!