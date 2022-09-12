 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 1 2022 Monday Night Football Open Thread: Broncos vs. Seahawks

Russell Wilson plays in Seattle for MNF, just for the opposing team.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
Minnesota Vikings v Denver Broncos Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Denver Broncos (0-0) vs. Seattle Seahawks (0-0), September 11, 2022, 7:15 p.m. CT

Location: Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

TV: ESPN | ABC | KTRK 13

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson returns to Seattle for the first time after the offseason trade from the Seahawks as an opponent.

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.

  • Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it
  • Remember Battle Red Blog is basically a non-profanity site
  • Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads
  • The commenting system was updated during the offseason. They’re still working on optimizing it for Game Day Threads like ours. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.

BRB community, this is your thread for today’s game. Enjoy!

