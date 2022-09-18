 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 2 2022 Sunday Night Football Open Thread: Bears vs. Packers

The NFL’s longest rivalry takes center stage on SNF. Who do you have winning: Bears or Packers?

By Jeremy_Brener
Syndication: PackersNews MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL / USA TODAY NETWORK

Chicago Bears (1-0) vs. Green Bay Packers (0-1), September 18, 2022, 7:20 p.m. CT

Location: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI

TV: NBC | KPRC 2 | Peacock

Justin Fields and the Bears head to Green Bay to face Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.

  • Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it
  • Remember Battle Red Blog is basically a non-profanity site
  • Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads
  • The commenting system was updated during the offseason. They’re still working on optimizing it for Game Day Threads like ours. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.

BRB community, this is your thread for today’s game. Enjoy!

