Week 2 MNF Doubleheader Open Thread: Titans vs. Bills, Vikings vs. Eagles

Tennessee Titans (alias Baby-Eating Sister F******) (0-1) vs. Buffalo Bills (1-0), September 19, 2022, 6:15 p.m. CT

Location: Highmark Stadium, Buffalo, NY

TV: ESPN | ESPN2

The winless BESFs go to Buffalo to take on Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in a potential playoff preview.

Location: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

TV: ABC | KTRK 13

One team’s win streak ends here as the Eagles travel to the great white north to face the Vikings.

And for those of you looking for a little extra action on this Monday night, here are my picks for both of these Monday night games. C’mon, you know you wanna.

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.

Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it

Remember Battle Red Blog is basically a non-profanity site

Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads

The commenting system was updated during the offseason. They’re still working on optimizing it for Game Day Threads like ours. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.

BRB community, this is your thread for today’s game. Enjoy!