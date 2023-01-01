Week 17 2022: Late Game Thread

There are four games in the late window on New Year’s Day in the penultimate week of the NFL season.
Late Game Matchups
San Francisco 49ers vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 3:05 p.m. CT, FOX
New York Jets vs. Seattle Seahawks, 3:05 p.m. CT, FOX
Los Angeles Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 3:25 p.m. CT, CBS
Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers, 3:25 p.m. CT, CBS
Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.
- Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it
- Remember Battle Red Blog is basically a non-profanity site
- Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads
- The commenting system was updated during the offseason. They’re still working on optimizing it for Game Day Threads like ours. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.
BRB community, this is your thread for today’s game. Enjoy!
