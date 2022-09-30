What a great Christmas present - a Houston Texans 41-29 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on 12/26/2021.

While I have no illusions that will be the outcome of this weekend’s matchup between these two AFC teams, we can all hope.

The Chargers entered this season with a lot of folks expecting them to compete with the best of the AFC best. Sitting at 1-2 right now, the Bolts are hoping to get back to .500 this weekend.

The Texans came into 2022 with the overall prediction of bottom dweller. And, so far, that’s exactly what’s happened. New head coach, new offensive coordinator, new star players, same old winless Texans. At least 0-2-1 isn’t quite as bad as the Chargers division rival, the Las Vegas Raiders who are 0-3.

Even if these two teams currently have just one win between them, unless the Texans get their second tie of the year, someone has to win this.

Texans HC Lovie Smith asked today if they've considered making things easier for offense



"Easier? Nah we've gotta keep grinding-We haven't finished. We're not looking to make things easier. Our decisions are what we think we need to get over the hump-Easier doesn't go with that" pic.twitter.com/9ZNvMujoC0 — Tyler Milner (@tmilrealdeal) September 28, 2022

Quick Hits: Los Angeles Chargers vs Houston Texans Preview

REGULAR-SEASON SERIES HISTORY

Chargers lead all-time series, 5-3

STREAKS

Texans have won past 2

LAST GAME

12/26/21: Chargers 29 at Texans 41

LAST GAME AT SITE

12/26/21

New @Texans_Daily: Three games into their careers, Houston #Texans rookies Jalen Pitre and Derek Stingley Jr. are currently ranked among some of the best rookies in the league.https://t.co/O78Zw6wCVF — Coty M. Davis (@CotyDavis_24) September 28, 2022

Los Angeles Chargers Stats

QB JUSTIN HERBERT had 297 pass yards & TD vs. INT in Week 3. Passed for 336 yards in last meeting. Can join Rich Gannon (8 road games from 2001-02) as only QBs with 300+ pass yards in 7 straight road starts. Aims for his 3rd in row on road with 3+ pass TDs.

RB AUSTIN EKELER led team with 8 catches in Week 3. Leads all RBs in 2022 in receptions (21) & rec. yards (139). Has 4 TDs (2 rush, 2 rec.) in his past 4 on road. Aims for his 5th in row on road with 5+ catches & 90+ scrimmage yards.

WR KEENAN ALLEN set career-high in rec. yards (183) vs. Hou. on 9/22/19. Has 5+ catches in 7 of his past 8 on road.

WR MIKE WILLIAMS had 28th-career TD catch last week. Has rec. TD in 4 of his past 5. Aims for his 3rd in row on road with TD catch & 4th in row on road with 110+ rec. yards.

WR JOSH PALMER led team with career highs in catches (6) & rec. yards (99) in

Week 3. Had 5 catches & rec. TD in last meeting.

LB KHALIL MACK had sack, FF & FR in his last game vs. Hou. (12/13/20 w/ Chi.). Aims

for his 3rd in row vs. Hou. with sack & 4th in row vs. Hou. with TFL. Has 4 sacks in

his past 4 on road.

LB DRUE TRANQUILL led team with 11 tackles last week, his 4th-career 10+ tackle game.

CB J.C. JACKSON has 6 INTs & 12 PD in his past 10 on road.

CB ASANTE SAMUEL JR. has PD in 8 consecutive games, longest active streak in

NFL. Had 2 PD in last meeting. Aims for his 4th in row on road with PD.

S DERWIN JAMES had 9 tackles & 1st PD of season last week. Has TFL in 4 of his past 5. Aims for his 3rd in row on road with TFL & 11th in row on road with 5+ tackles

Texans / Bears Week 3

Rewatch Notes



Fun to watch the Texans young, talented rookies develop each week, as well as the team as a whole



Dameon Pierce -



Blitz pickup was nice, needs mores targets in pass game



Missing some cutbacks, 1 major one — Jayson Braddock (@JaysonBraddock) September 27, 2022

Houston Texans Stats