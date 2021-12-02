Who Is The Most Hated Figure in Houston Sports History?

During a recent conversation regarding the latest villain in the Houston Sports story, Jack Easterby, the question was raised about who was the most hated person in H-Town Sports history.

Unfortunately, there’s more than one candidate who could claim this title. While some will undoubtedly say it’s Bud Adams, the man who spirited away the Houston Oilers to the land of BE-SFs, others firmly believe it’s Easterby.

Some find Cal McNair should hold this honor since what he’s allowing to happen to the Houston Texans is almost worse than what Adams did with the Oilers. In other words, would you rather a loved one die suddenly or waste away from an internal disease that robs them of life a little more every single day?

Then there’s that guy who ratted out the Houston Astros in 2019 after they won the World Series in 2017.

Give us your vote, thoughts, and if there’s someone else who fits the bill, check the “Other” box and drop their name and reasons why in the Comments.