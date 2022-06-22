‘Hell of a Player’: Texans Rookie Kenyon Green Turning Heads

The Houston Texans selected Texas A&M guard Kenyon Green with the 15th overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft. Green is a mauling run blocker that should be starting Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Texans run game in recent memory has been tough to watch. Running back Rex Burkhead led the Texans with 427 yards rushing to go along with three touchdowns in 2021, which is the worst in franchise history. Although the Texans will need more than just Green to step up to get the run game where it needs to be, the addition of the talented guard is a much-needed move that will benefit the Texans offense in various ways.

Green accomplished quite a bit at Texas A&M, earning his spot on the SEC All-Freshman Team, was a two-time All-American and if that wasn’t enough, Green was also a finalist for the Lombardi Award, which is awarded to the top lineman in the nation.

Not only did Green accomplish a great deal at Texas A&M, but he was also a versatile player for the team playing all across the offensive line. Green will likely be starting at left guard for the Texans, but it is good to know that if injuries occur, he can plug into other positions and help if needed.

Although Green hasn’t been participating in Texans OTA’s due to him recovering from offseason surgery, he has still made quite the impact off the field impressing his teammates and coaches. AJ Cann, who will likely be the other starting guard on the offensive line, thinks Green can be really good.

“He’s been working hard these last two weeks he has been here,” Cann said. “He is going to be a hell of a player.”

The Texans need consistency along the offensive line, something that hasn’t been the case in recent memory and Green may be the first step in the right direction.

Texans head coach Lovie Smith recently said that he expects Green to be “full speed and ready to go” for training camp in about six weeks. That is great news for a Texans offensive line that has struggled immensely in recent memory.

The Texans believe that Green will be crucial towards improving their offensive line that has been in desperate need of talent on the inside for years. If Green can step in and start right away, the Texans run and pass game should improve immediately.