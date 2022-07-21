Texans WR Nico Collins: 1,000-Yard Season in 2022?

While Brandin Cooks will be the undisputed primary receiver for the Houston Texans this season, the team will have some help to complement him.

In the third round of the 2021 Draft, Houston went on to select Nico Collins, who quickly emerged as a dynamic pass catcher in the NFL. He finished his rookie season with 33 catches, 446 yards and a score, while starting in eight games.

Despite the fact that Collins had to deal with some injuries in his first season, the rookie displayed promising flashes.

Collins is a big-bodied X receiver who’s able to get the job done against press coverage. He’s dominant on contested catches but also offers an atypical combination of agility and speed for a pass catcher of his size, a combination that makes him a threat after the catch.

As a rookie, Collins showed the ability to impact the passing game at all three levels of the field: he’s a physical and powerful possession receiver who helps keeping the chains moving on shorter and intermediate routes, but he’s also a threat to stretch the field vertically with his speed. An injury-free season from Collins could be pivotal for the second-year pass catcher, who has solid chemistry with quarterback Davis Mills.

No one cares about Texans highlights but here is a Davis Mills off platform dime to Nico Collins pic.twitter.com/BcjrZeTNs9 — Mike (@bengals_sans) July 2, 2022

This play is a good example of what Nico Collins offers on the football field. He sets himself free from press coverage with an inside release and then he’s able to create separation at the top of the route before making a tough toe-drag catch while displaying impressive body control.

While Collins still needs to improve at reacting at what the cornerbacks give him, displaying the ability to not always follow his plan but trying to take advantage of small details, he’s still an impact playmaker on offense who will be a vital chess piece for Mills and the offense in 2022.

He possesses the raw tools to become a consistent 1,000-yard receiver and this upcoming season, barring injuries, he has the chance to get near that mark for the first time.