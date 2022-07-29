Texans Early 2023 3-Round Mock Draft: Who Does Houston Take?

Training camp has just started for the Houston Texans, but it’s never too early to look at the next draft class.

For this Mock Draft, we have utilized the simulator on Pro Football Network, which randomizes the order of the picks.

Round 1, Pick 1: Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

If the Texans will end up having the first overall pick, it probably means that the Davis Mills experiment has gone wrong. At this point, it would be wise to invest the pick on a potential future franchise quarterback like Bryce Young. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner doesn’t have prototypical size at 6-foot, 194 pounds, but his style of play reminds me of new Denver Broncos signal-caller Russell Wilson.

The Alabama standout is cold-blooded against pressure, he appears cool, calm and collected against any opponent in any moment of the game. He’s efficient at all three levels of the field, he’s accurate, throws with timing, and despite not having a true game-breaking arm, he’s still a solid field stretcher. He also offers mobility and playmaking ability out of structure, making him a potential star.

Oh my Bryce Young.



This may be one of the silliest throws I've seen in quite some time. pic.twitter.com/anYSr8KcjD — Luca Sartirana (@SartiranaLuca) June 9, 2022

Round 1, Pick 23: Isaiah Foskey, EDGE, Notre Dame

Adding an edge rusher with potential is a need for the Texans and Notre Dame star Isaiah Foskey would be a perfect profile. He plays the vyper position for the Irish, as he gets asked to rush the quarterback, stop the run, drop down in coverage and drop back and play as a linebacker. Foskey can do it all and he possesses jaw-dropping physical tools. At 6-5, 260 pounds, Foskey is explosive, has speed and moves around with ease. A vicious pass rusher and rock-solid run defender, he would be an impact player right away for the Texans.

Round 2, Pick 33: Gervon Dexter, DT, Florida

Despite adding a defensive lineman with the pick right before, Gervon Dexter is too good of a player to let him slide down. He’s a 3–technique defensive tackle who possesses an advanced repertoire of pass rush moves and knows how to impose himself physically to stop the run. Dexter is an explosive athlete who can be a consistent threat on the inside with his power and athleticism. Houston would receive an immediate boost by adding Foskey and Dexter.

Round 3, Pick 65: Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M

Houston has just selected Dameon Pierce in the 2022 draft, but Achane is much more than a running back. He’s a change-of-pace back who can become a swiss army knife in the NFL and get aligned all over the field to create mismatches and do damage. He’s also a star track athlete. His personal best in the 100m would have allowed him to qualify for the final at the past Olympics. He would help the offense in so many ways.

Texas A&M junior running back Devon Achane ran a 20.20s 200m last week.



He has game breaking speed and could be an elite change of pace back at the NFL level. Will be draft eligible in 2023. pic.twitter.com/XT7gkP4Exe — Luca Sartirana (@SartiranaLuca) April 15, 2022

Round 3, Pick 87: Edefuan Ulofoshio, LB, Washington

Ulofoshio suffered a season ending knee injury in 2021, but when healthy he was a promising force for the Huskies. He displays a high football IQ, great instincts and he’s a very good athlete with solid range. He has the tools to make an impact against the run, as well as in coverage. If he gets back to 100%, he has everything needed to be a solid starting MIKE or WILL in the NFL.