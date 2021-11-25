 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Happy Thanksgiving From BRB

Texans fans talk about what they’re thankful for on this blessed Turkey Day.

By Tim
From all of us here at BRB to all of you and yours, happy Thanksgiving. May your holiday be filled with gluttonous amounts of food and good football.

Separate threads for each of the three (3) NFL games that’ll kick off today will post throughout the day, with the first one (Bears-Lions) publishing at 11:15 a.m. CST for the 11:30 a.m. kickoff, followed by Raiders-Cowboys at 3:30 p.m., and finally the Saints hosting the Bills at 7:20 p.m.

In the meantime, feel free to talk about what you’re thankful for, football-related or not, in the Comments below.

