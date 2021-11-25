Happy Thanksgiving From BRB

From all of us here at BRB to all of you and yours, happy Thanksgiving. May your holiday be filled with gluttonous amounts of food and good football.

Separate threads for each of the three (3) NFL games that’ll kick off today will post throughout the day, with the first one (Bears-Lions) publishing at 11:15 a.m. CST for the 11:30 a.m. kickoff, followed by Raiders-Cowboys at 3:30 p.m., and finally the Saints hosting the Bills at 7:20 p.m.

In the meantime, feel free to talk about what you’re thankful for, football-related or not, in the Comments below.