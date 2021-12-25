Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays From BRB

It’s not a particularly fun time to be a Texans fan. The team is terrible, and there’s no objective reason to believe things are going to get much better anytime soon. It may well be the darkest time in franchise history.

In moments like this, however, I like to turn to the lyrical rhapsody of my Uncle Art. He speaks to my very soul, and he insists—nay, knows!—there’s light beyond the darkest night.

After all, it’s the season of perpetual hope. May that boundless joy extend to you, your family, your friends, and yes, your beloved football team. Merry Christmas.