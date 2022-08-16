Meet Your New Battle Red Blog Podcast Hosts

Just before the 2022 season kicks off, Battle Red Blog is revamping its podcast by introducing two new co-hosts: Cory DLG and Colton Molesky.

Cory DLG was born with a comic book in one hand and a football in the other. He is a pop culture aficionado who created and hosted Nerd Thug Radio for 6 years and has been a Texans season ticket holder for over 10 years.

Colton Molesky first fell in love with sports at the age of 7, plopped down on the couch with his dad, watching the 2001 NBA Finals. Since then, he cannot get enough, watching every drop of the NBA, NFL and college football. Watching quickly turned to playing, and he went from baseball to football and MMA in high school and college. In college, he fell in love with the storytelling of sports, working for local papers, the school paper and broadcast team, the Locked On Network and SB Nation.

Their passion for sports coverage continues at Battle Red Blog, where they will bring you the site’s podcast covering the Texans throughout the week.

Before they get going, they need a name and want to give the fans and listeners the opportunity to vote on the new podcast name. Head over to Twitter to vote for the name of the next Battle Red Blog podcast!