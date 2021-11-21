2021 Houston Texans Game Day Live: Texans vs. Titans

At 1-8, the Texans’ season is effectively over. Truth be told, it was over long before today. But the NFL insists on prolonging the drawing and quartering, so the Texans are in Nashville today to face the 8-2 Titans. The odds are overwhelmingly in Tennessee’s favor, and you certainly could find a better use of your time than watching what’s about to transpire.

Yet here we are. We are fools. Loyal, well-intentioned fools, but fools nonetheless.

This game thread for Houston-Tennessee is hereby open. Let us suffer together.

NOTE: Please do not post any images, videos, GIFs, or non-text comments in any of BRB’s live game threads. They tend to slow the thread down and can take a long time to load. Thanks in advance for your cooperation.

NOTE II: Due to the fast-paced nature of these threads, there will be no warnings before bans on game day. If a moderator deems a comment or user to be problematic, he or she will remove that person from the discussion for the good of the collective game day experience. If you’re on the wrong side of the law today and want your posting privileges reinstated, please send an e-mail to one of us tomorrow.

NOTE III: Please refrain from any reference to or mention of any religion or religious figure, even if you believe it’s celebratory or inoffensive. If you make such a reference or comment, it will be deleted and you will be warned. Two violations of this rule will result in a ban.