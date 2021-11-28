2021 Houston Texans Game Day Live: Texans vs. Jets

Do you remember?

Do you remember when Nick Caserio traded Benardrick McKinney to the Dolphins for Shaq Lawson? Lawson immediately became the best pass rusher on Houston’s roster.

Do you remember, about two weeks after Caserio acquired Lawson from Miami, the Texans restructured Lawson’s contract to free up cap dollars for 2021 despite everyone and their mother knowing the franchise had zero chance of competing in the first year of what was clearly a tear-down?

Do you remember the Texans shipping Lawson to the Jets for a sixth-round draft pick less than six months after they traded for him and before he ever played a single meaningful game for Houston?

Don’t take this to mean Lawson has been good in New Jersey. He hasn’t. I’m not even going to whine about the Texans trading him when they did; if he wasn’t who Caserio thought he was when he traded for him, cut your losses and move on. But I will never understand the rationale behind restructuring Lawson’s contract before a doomed season at all, and I’ll understand even less the idea of trading him after doing so.

There will be a hale and hearty portion of both the Texans and Jets’ fan bases openly rooting for a loss at NRG Stadium this afternoon. The 2022 NFL Draft casts a sizable shadow over today’s proceedings. Regardless of how you’re hoping this Week 12 tilt shakes out, BRB’s open thread for Texans-Jets is ready to memorialize your feelings.

NOTE: Please do not post any images, videos, GIFs, or non-text comments in any of BRB’s live game threads. They tend to slow the thread down and can take a long time to load. Thanks in advance for your cooperation.

NOTE II: Due to the fast-paced nature of these threads, there will be no warnings before bans on game day. If a moderator deems a comment or user to be problematic, he or she will remove that person from the discussion for the good of the collective game day experience. If you’re on the wrong side of the law today and want your posting privileges reinstated, please send an e-mail to one of us tomorrow.

NOTE III: Please refrain from any reference to or mention of any religion or religious figure, even if you believe it’s celebratory or inoffensive. If you make such a reference or comment, it will be deleted and you will be warned. Two violations of this rule will result in a ban.