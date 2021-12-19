2021 Houston Texans Game Day Live: Texans vs. Jaguars

I don’t know if you could have created a worse football game if you had access to a lab.

But here we are, with last place in the AFC South and potentially the first or second pick of the 2022 NFL Draft on the line. The stakes are monumental, and now the game thread for Texans-Jags in Week 15 of the 2021 season is ready for your contributions.

NOTE: Please do not post any images, videos, GIFs, or non-text comments in any of BRB’s live game threads. They tend to slow the thread down and can take a long time to load. Thanks in advance for your cooperation.

NOTE II: Due to the fast-paced nature of these threads, there will be no warnings before bans on game day. If a moderator deems a comment or user to be problematic, he or she will remove that person from the discussion for the good of the collective game day experience. If you’re on the wrong side of the law today and want your posting privileges reinstated, please send an e-mail to one of us tomorrow.

NOTE III: Please refrain from any reference to or mention of any religion or religious figure, even if you believe it’s celebratory or inoffensive. If you make such a reference or comment, it will be deleted and you will be warned. Two violations of this rule will result in a ban.