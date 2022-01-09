2021 Houston Texans Game Day Live: Texans vs. Titans

Your Houston Texans are 4-12. Should they manage to upset the Titans to sweep the season series between the two teams this afternoon, the 2021 squad will have won more games than the 2020 Deshaun Watson led iteration did, albeit with one more opportunity.

Should the Texans lose today, however, they’d lock up the third pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

I’ll leave it to you as to which outcome you’d prefer. The final game thread of Houston’s 2021 season is ready for your input. Enjoy the final game of Texans football you’ll get for many moons.

