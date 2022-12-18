 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 15 Thread: Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs vs. Texans

It’s time for Houston Texans football!

By Jeremy_Brener
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Houston Texans Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs (10-3) vs. Houston Texans (1-11-1), December 18, 2022, 12 p.m. CT

Location: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

TV: CBS | KHOU 11

Radio: SPORTS RADIO 610 | 100.3 THE BULL | MEGA 101

The Texans face Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.

  • Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it
  • Remember Battle Red Blog is basically a non-profanity site
  • Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads
  • The commenting system was updated during the offseason. They’re still working on optimizing it for Game Day Threads like ours. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.

BRB community, this is your thread for today’s game. Enjoy!

