Week 11 Snap Counts: Texans vs. Titans

Week 11 Snap Counts
|Offense:
|Number of Snaps:
|Percentage of Snaps:
|Offense:
|Number of Snaps:
|Percentage of Snaps:
|Geron Christian T
|64
|100
|Justin McCray G
|64
|100
|Charlie Heck T
|64
|100
|Tyrod Taylor QB
|64
|100
|Jimmy Morrissey C
|64
|100
|Tytus Howard G
|63
|98
|Pharaoh Brown TE
|54
|84
|Brandin Cooks WR
|53
|83
|Nico Collins WR
|38
|59
|David Johnson RB
|35
|55
|Chris Conley WR
|31
|48
|Rex Burkhead RB
|27
|42
|Antony Auclair TE
|26
|41
|Brevin Jordan TE
|18
|28
|Chris Moore WR
|16
|25
|Danny Amendola WR
|13
|20
|Max Scharping G
|8
|12
|Phillip Lindsay RB
|2
|3
|Defense:
|Number of Snaps:
|Percentage of Snaps:
|Desmond King CB
|81
|100
|Zach Cunningham LB
|81
|100
|Terrance Mitchell CB
|81
|100
|Justin Reid SS
|80
|99
|Eric Murray FS
|76
|94
|Kamu Grugier-Hill LB
|74
|91
|Tavierre Thomas CB
|68
|84
|Jacob Martin DE
|65
|80
|DeMarcus Walker DE
|59
|73
|Maliek Collins DT
|55
|68
|Ross Blacklock DT
|46
|57
|Derek Rivers DE
|33
|41
|Jaleel Johnson DT
|31
|38
|Roy Lopez DT
|30
|37
|Neville Hewitt LB
|20
|25
|A.J. Moore FS
|5
|6
|Jordan Jenkins DE
|5
|6
|Terrence Brooks SS
|1
|1
NOTES:
- Houston Texans tight end Jordan Akins was a healthy scratch yesterday, likely to make room for rookie tight end Brevin Jordan, who played just 18 offensive snaps. Pharaoh Brown led the unit in snaps with 54, the most of any offensive player not on the offensive line or quarterback Tyrod Taylor.
- Desmond King II recorded his second career multi-interception game while playing in all 81 defensive snaps. The last time King recorded two interceptions came in Week 6 of the 2018 season with the Los Angeles Chargers.
- Terrance Mitchell also recorded an interception while playing every defensive snap. Linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill nearly had a pick-six, but was stopped inside the Titans’ red zone. He played 74 defensive snaps, good for 91 percent.
- Running back Rex Burkhead was the team’s leading rusher, running for 40 yards on 18 attempts in 27 offensive snaps. But it was David Johnson who led all backs in snaps with 35, running it on 13 of those snaps for just 18 yards.
Loading comments...