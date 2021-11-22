 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Week 11 Snap Counts: Texans vs. Titans

Check out yesterday’s Snap Counts!

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
Houston Texans v Tennessee Titans Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images

Week 11 Snap Counts

Offense: Number of Snaps: Percentage of Snaps:
Offense: Number of Snaps: Percentage of Snaps:
Geron Christian T 64 100
Justin McCray G 64 100
Charlie Heck T 64 100
Tyrod Taylor QB 64 100
Jimmy Morrissey C 64 100
Tytus Howard G 63 98
Pharaoh Brown TE 54 84
Brandin Cooks WR 53 83
Nico Collins WR 38 59
David Johnson RB 35 55
Chris Conley WR 31 48
Rex Burkhead RB 27 42
Antony Auclair TE 26 41
Brevin Jordan TE 18 28
Chris Moore WR 16 25
Danny Amendola WR 13 20
Max Scharping G 8 12
Phillip Lindsay RB 2 3
Defense: Number of Snaps: Percentage of Snaps:
Desmond King CB 81 100
Zach Cunningham LB 81 100
Terrance Mitchell CB 81 100
Justin Reid SS 80 99
Eric Murray FS 76 94
Kamu Grugier-Hill LB 74 91
Tavierre Thomas CB 68 84
Jacob Martin DE 65 80
DeMarcus Walker DE 59 73
Maliek Collins DT 55 68
Ross Blacklock DT 46 57
Derek Rivers DE 33 41
Jaleel Johnson DT 31 38
Roy Lopez DT 30 37
Neville Hewitt LB 20 25
A.J. Moore FS 5 6
Jordan Jenkins DE 5 6
Terrence Brooks SS 1 1

NOTES:

  • Houston Texans tight end Jordan Akins was a healthy scratch yesterday, likely to make room for rookie tight end Brevin Jordan, who played just 18 offensive snaps. Pharaoh Brown led the unit in snaps with 54, the most of any offensive player not on the offensive line or quarterback Tyrod Taylor.
  • Desmond King II recorded his second career multi-interception game while playing in all 81 defensive snaps. The last time King recorded two interceptions came in Week 6 of the 2018 season with the Los Angeles Chargers.
  • Terrance Mitchell also recorded an interception while playing every defensive snap. Linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill nearly had a pick-six, but was stopped inside the Titans’ red zone. He played 74 defensive snaps, good for 91 percent.
  • Running back Rex Burkhead was the team’s leading rusher, running for 40 yards on 18 attempts in 27 offensive snaps. But it was David Johnson who led all backs in snaps with 35, running it on 13 of those snaps for just 18 yards.

More From Battle Red Blog

Loading comments...