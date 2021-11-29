 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Week 12 Snap Counts: Jets vs. Texans

By Jeremy_Brener
New York Jets v Houston Texans Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

Week 12 Snap Counts

Offense: Number of Snaps: Percentage of Snaps:
Offense: Number of Snaps: Percentage of Snaps:
Tytus Howard T 57 100
Charlie Heck T 57 100
Tyrod Taylor QB 57 100
Jimmy Morrissey C 57 100
Lane Taylor G 54 95
Brandin Cooks WR 47 82
Justin McCray C 37 65
Nico Collins WR 37 65
Rex Burkhead RB 35 61
Pharaoh Brown TE 34 60
Brevin Jordan TE 34 60
Chris Conley WR 29 51
Max Scharping G 24 42
Danny Amendola WR 22 39
David Johnson RB 22 39
Antony Auclair TE 13 23
Chris Moore WR 11 19
Defense: Number of Snaps: Percentage of Snaps:
Desmond King CB 67 100
Zach Cunningham LB 67 100
Eric Murray FS 66 99
Kamu Grugier-Hill LB 66 99
Terrence Brooks SS 58 87
Terrance Mitchell CB 56 84
Jacob Martin DE 47 70
Jon Greenard DE 45 67
Maliek Collins DT 42 63
Tavierre Thomas CB 38 57
Jaleel Johnson DT 32 48
Ross Blacklock DT 30 45
Neville Hewitt LB 29 43
Roy Lopez DT 25 37
DeMarcus Walker DE 24 36
Derek Rivers DE 23 34
Lonnie Johnson Jr. CB 11 16
A.J. Moore FS 10 15
Kevin Pierre-Louis LB 1 1

NOTES:

  • Despite playing in all but one defensive snap in Week 11, safety Justin Reid did not play in the team’s loss against the New York Jets after a disagreement with David Culley and the coaching staff. It’s the third time a defensive leader had been benched for “disciplinary reasons.” Earlier in the season, cornerback Desmond King and linebacker Zach Cunningham were benched. But yesterday, King and Cunningham were the only defensive players to play in every snap. With Reid out, Terrence Brooks got the lion’s share of the snaps in his place, playing in 58/67 defensive snaps.
  • For the first time all season, fifth-round rookie tight end Brevin Jordan led all tight ends in snaps. He played in a season-high 34 offensive snaps, tied with fellow tight end Pharaoh Brown. Antony Auclair played in 13, while fourth-year pro Jordan Akins was a healthy scratch for the second consecutive game.

