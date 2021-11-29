Week 12 Snap Counts: Jets vs. Texans

Week 12 Snap Counts
|Tytus Howard T
|57
|100
|Charlie Heck T
|57
|100
|Tyrod Taylor QB
|57
|100
|Jimmy Morrissey C
|57
|100
|Lane Taylor G
|54
|95
|Brandin Cooks WR
|47
|82
|Justin McCray C
|37
|65
|Nico Collins WR
|37
|65
|Rex Burkhead RB
|35
|61
|Pharaoh Brown TE
|34
|60
|Brevin Jordan TE
|34
|60
|Chris Conley WR
|29
|51
|Max Scharping G
|24
|42
|Danny Amendola WR
|22
|39
|David Johnson RB
|22
|39
|Antony Auclair TE
|13
|23
|Chris Moore WR
|11
|19
|Defense:
|Number of Snaps:
|Percentage of Snaps:
|Desmond King CB
|67
|100
|Zach Cunningham LB
|67
|100
|Eric Murray FS
|66
|99
|Kamu Grugier-Hill LB
|66
|99
|Terrence Brooks SS
|58
|87
|Terrance Mitchell CB
|56
|84
|Jacob Martin DE
|47
|70
|Jon Greenard DE
|45
|67
|Maliek Collins DT
|42
|63
|Tavierre Thomas CB
|38
|57
|Jaleel Johnson DT
|32
|48
|Ross Blacklock DT
|30
|45
|Neville Hewitt LB
|29
|43
|Roy Lopez DT
|25
|37
|DeMarcus Walker DE
|24
|36
|Derek Rivers DE
|23
|34
|Lonnie Johnson Jr. CB
|11
|16
|A.J. Moore FS
|10
|15
|Kevin Pierre-Louis LB
|1
|1
NOTES:
- Despite playing in all but one defensive snap in Week 11, safety Justin Reid did not play in the team’s loss against the New York Jets after a disagreement with David Culley and the coaching staff. It’s the third time a defensive leader had been benched for “disciplinary reasons.” Earlier in the season, cornerback Desmond King and linebacker Zach Cunningham were benched. But yesterday, King and Cunningham were the only defensive players to play in every snap. With Reid out, Terrence Brooks got the lion’s share of the snaps in his place, playing in 58/67 defensive snaps.
- For the first time all season, fifth-round rookie tight end Brevin Jordan led all tight ends in snaps. He played in a season-high 34 offensive snaps, tied with fellow tight end Pharaoh Brown. Antony Auclair played in 13, while fourth-year pro Jordan Akins was a healthy scratch for the second consecutive game.
