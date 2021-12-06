Snap Counts: Colts vs. Texans

Week 13 Snap Counts
|Offense:
|Number of Snaps:
|Percentage of Snaps:
|Offense:
|Number of Snaps:
|Percentage of Snaps:
|Justin Britt C
|52
|100
|Max Scharping G
|52
|100
|Lane Taylor G
|52
|100
|Tytus Howard T
|52
|100
|Charlie Heck T
|52
|100
|Brandin Cooks WR
|43
|83
|Pharaoh Brown TE
|32
|62
|Nico Collins WR
|32
|62
|Chris Conley WR
|30
|58
|Tyrod Taylor QB
|29
|56
|Rex Burkhead RB
|24
|46
|Davis Mills QB
|23
|44
|Royce Freeman RB
|22
|42
|Brevin Jordan TE
|22
|42
|Davion Davis WR
|20
|38
|Antony Auclair TE
|14
|27
|Chris Moore WR
|13
|25
|Jaylen Samuels RB
|8
|15
|Defense:
|Number of Snaps:
|Percentage of Snaps:
|Desmond King CB
|64
|89
|Eric Murray FS
|63
|88
|Justin Reid SS
|62
|86
|Kamu Grugier-Hill LB
|62
|86
|Christian Kirksey LB
|62
|86
|Terrance Mitchell CB
|62
|86
|Jacob Martin DE
|56
|78
|Tavierre Thomas CB
|42
|58
|Maliek Collins DT
|41
|57
|Roy Lopez DT
|38
|53
|Jon Greenard DE
|38
|53
|Ross Blacklock DT
|34
|47
|Derek Rivers DE
|30
|42
|Jaleel Johnson DT
|30
|42
|Kevin Pierre-Louis LB
|22
|31
|Chris Smith LB
|21
|29
|Garret Wallow LB
|18
|25
|Neville Hewitt LB
|10
|14
|Jonathan Owens FS
|10
|14
|Lonnie Johnson Jr. CB
|10
|14
|A.J. Moore FS
|9
|12
|Jimmy Moreland CB
|8
|11
NOTES:
- Justin Britt played in his first game since Week 7, playing in all 52 offensive snaps.
- Max Scharping reclaimed his starting gig, playing in all 52 offensive snaps.
- Several Texans made their team debuts on both sides of the ball: running back Royce Freeman (22 offensive snaps), wide receiver Davion Davis (20 offensive snaps), running back Jaylen Samuels (8 offensive snaps), linebacker Chris Smith (21 defensive snaps).
- Tyrod Taylor played the team’s first 29 offensive snaps before being benched in favor of backup Davis Mills. Taylor completed five passes on 13 attempts for 45 yards and an interception. Mills completed six passes on 14 attempts for 49 yards.
- Linebacker Zach Cunningham was a healthy scratch for disciplinary reasons. This is the second time Cunningham has been scratched from the game completely this season. Last week, safety Justin Reid did not play due to a disagreement with the coaching staff.
