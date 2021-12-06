 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Snap Counts: Colts vs. Texans

By Jeremy_Brener
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Week 13 Snap Counts

Offense: Number of Snaps: Percentage of Snaps:
Justin Britt C 52 100
Max Scharping G 52 100
Lane Taylor G 52 100
Tytus Howard T 52 100
Charlie Heck T 52 100
Brandin Cooks WR 43 83
Pharaoh Brown TE 32 62
Nico Collins WR 32 62
Chris Conley WR 30 58
Tyrod Taylor QB 29 56
Rex Burkhead RB 24 46
Davis Mills QB 23 44
Royce Freeman RB 22 42
Brevin Jordan TE 22 42
Davion Davis WR 20 38
Antony Auclair TE 14 27
Chris Moore WR 13 25
Jaylen Samuels RB 8 15
Defense: Number of Snaps: Percentage of Snaps:
Desmond King CB 64 89
Eric Murray FS 63 88
Justin Reid SS 62 86
Kamu Grugier-Hill LB 62 86
Christian Kirksey LB 62 86
Terrance Mitchell CB 62 86
Jacob Martin DE 56 78
Tavierre Thomas CB 42 58
Maliek Collins DT 41 57
Roy Lopez DT 38 53
Jon Greenard DE 38 53
Ross Blacklock DT 34 47
Derek Rivers DE 30 42
Jaleel Johnson DT 30 42
Kevin Pierre-Louis LB 22 31
Chris Smith LB 21 29
Garret Wallow LB 18 25
Neville Hewitt LB 10 14
Jonathan Owens FS 10 14
Lonnie Johnson Jr. CB 10 14
A.J. Moore FS 9 12
Jimmy Moreland CB 8 11

NOTES:

  • Justin Britt played in his first game since Week 7, playing in all 52 offensive snaps.
  • Max Scharping reclaimed his starting gig, playing in all 52 offensive snaps.
  • Several Texans made their team debuts on both sides of the ball: running back Royce Freeman (22 offensive snaps), wide receiver Davion Davis (20 offensive snaps), running back Jaylen Samuels (8 offensive snaps), linebacker Chris Smith (21 defensive snaps).
  • Tyrod Taylor played the team’s first 29 offensive snaps before being benched in favor of backup Davis Mills. Taylor completed five passes on 13 attempts for 45 yards and an interception. Mills completed six passes on 14 attempts for 49 yards.
  • Linebacker Zach Cunningham was a healthy scratch for disciplinary reasons. This is the second time Cunningham has been scratched from the game completely this season. Last week, safety Justin Reid did not play due to a disagreement with the coaching staff.

