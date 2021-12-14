2022 NFL Draft: Week Fifteen Updated Draft Order

While most sites have your Houston Texans sitting on the third pick in the 2022 Draft, NFL.com details strength of schedule as a tie-breaker for positioning and lists the Texans in second place as a result.

1. Detroit Lions

Record: 1-10-1

2. Houston Texans

Record: 2-10

3. Jacksonville Jaguars

Record: 2-10

4. New York Jets

Record: 3-9

5. New York Giants

Record: 4-8

With the two AFC South cellar0dwellers facing off this weekend, Houston’s four-headed leadership abomination of Cal McNair, Jack Easterby, Nick Caserio, and David Culley will not only have the chance to gift Urban Meyer a win for his miserable Jaguars; they can also claim sole possession of the second overall pick as well. All they have to do is keep tanking.

However, it’s unclear if the Texans can do that right...though they have managed to successfully chase off most of the fanbase, so there’s that.

Reality check…”Hawks” chant in the background pic.twitter.com/MULPDld3JI — Chuck’s Sports Bar (@chuckssportsbar) December 12, 2021

In the meantime, if the Texans do lose to the Glitter Kitties and the Detroit Lions somehow pull an amazingly unlikely upset on the Arizona Cardinals, Houston will vault into sole possession of the first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Keep in mind it’s highly unlikely DeAndre Hopkins, Kyler Murray, and the rest of the Cardinals are interested in helping the Texans out by losing to the worst team in the NFC.

In the meantime, let’s take a peek at some of the latest mock drafts and what they have the Texans doing.

CBS Sports:

Kayvon Thibodeaux DE OREGON • SOPH • 6’5” / 258 LBS PROJECTED TEAM Houston Addressing the quarterback position could be an option here if there’s a player the Texans truly like, but with the team turning to rookie Davis Mills for the rest of the season, that may be an indication that he’s the future, at least for now. So instead of overthinking it, Houston takes Thibodeaux. He battled an ankle injury early in the season but was just about unstoppable when he was on the field this season.

PFF:

3. HOUSTON TEXANS: OT EVAN NEAL, ALABAMA Evan Neal will draw comparisons to Tristan Wirfs throughout the pre-draft process because of his rare size-athleticism combination. The 6-foot-7, 350-pound behemoth landed at No. 1 on Bruce Feldman’s College Football Freaks List and drew insanely high price for his explosiveness. “At his size, he is the most impressive lower-body power athlete we have ever seen,” Alabama director of sports science Matt Rhea said to Feldman. “His jumping power is in the top one percent we have ever measured. At 350 pounds, he routinely hits box jumps at 48 inches.”

ESPN:

2) Houston Texans: Aidan Hutchinson | EDGE | Sr. | Michigan

Honestly, all three of these players are as much of a sure thing as any draftee could be. Houston can certainly use the help on both the offensive and defensive lines. However, I wouldn’t put it past them to draft a backup linebacker from Dallas Theological Seminary based on recent history.

Even if it’s beginning to look more likely that all the best draft picks in the world won’t save this team from itself, we all need some glimmer of hope to hang onto. Come onnnnnn, April!