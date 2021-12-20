 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Week 15 Snap Counts: Texans vs. Jaguars

Check out yesterday’s Snap Counts!

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
Syndication: Florida Times-Union Corey Perrine / USA TODAY NETWORK

Week 15 Snap Counts

Offense: Number of Snaps: Percentage of Snaps:
Offense: Number of Snaps: Percentage of Snaps:
Charlie Heck T 59 100
Tytus Howard G 59 100
Max Scharping G 59 100
Geron Christian T 59 100
Justin Britt C 59 100
Davis Mills QB 59 100
Brandin Cooks WR 49 83
Pharaoh Brown TE 45 76
Rex Burkhead RB 38 64
Chris Conley WR 38 64
Nico Collins WR 36 61
Jordan Akins TE 20 34
Antony Auclair TE 18 31
Jordan Veasy WR 15 25
Phillip Dorsett WR 15 25
David Johnson RB 12 20
Royce Freeman RB 9 15
Defense: Number of Snaps: Percentage of Snaps:
Jonathan Owens FS 70 100
Neville Hewitt LB 70 100
Desmond King CB 69 99
Eric Murray FS 67 96
Garret Wallow LB 66 94
Lonnie Johnson Jr. CB 61 87
Tavierre Thomas CB 56 80
Maliek Collins DT 45 64
Jacob Martin DE 44 63
Derek Rivers DE 38 54
Ross Blacklock DT 33 47
Roy Lopez DT 32 46
Jordan Jenkins DE 32 46
Jaleel Johnson DT 29 41
Chris Smith LB 27 39
Eric Wilson LB 18 26
Tremon Smith CB 10 14
Grayland Arnold DB 3 4

NOTES:

  • Defensive back Jonathan Owens and linebacker Neville Hewitt played in all 70 defensive snaps in yesterday’s win. With several linebackers including Kamu Grugier-Hill and Christian Kirksey out with COVID, Hewitt stepped in to match his season-high with 10 tackles. Owens recorded a career-high eight tackles in the win with starter Justin Reid out with a concussion.
  • Wide receiver Jordan Veasy made his NFL debut, playing in 15 offensive snaps in the win.
  • Rookie quarterback Davis Mills won his first NFL start playing in all 59 offensive snaps.
  • Defensive back Grayland Arnold saw his first defensive action of the season, playing in three snaps in the win. Arnold appeared on special teams in his Texans debut in Week 14 against the Seattle Seahawks.
  • Rookie linebacker Garret Wallow also saw an uptick in playing time, appearing in 66 defensive snaps. The former TCU Horned Frog also recorded a career-high 11 tackles.

More From Battle Red Blog

Loading comments...