Week 15 Snap Counts: Texans vs. Jaguars

Week 15 Snap Counts
|Offense:
|Number of Snaps:
|Percentage of Snaps:
|Offense:
|Number of Snaps:
|Percentage of Snaps:
|Charlie Heck T
|59
|100
|Tytus Howard G
|59
|100
|Max Scharping G
|59
|100
|Geron Christian T
|59
|100
|Justin Britt C
|59
|100
|Davis Mills QB
|59
|100
|Brandin Cooks WR
|49
|83
|Pharaoh Brown TE
|45
|76
|Rex Burkhead RB
|38
|64
|Chris Conley WR
|38
|64
|Nico Collins WR
|36
|61
|Jordan Akins TE
|20
|34
|Antony Auclair TE
|18
|31
|Jordan Veasy WR
|15
|25
|Phillip Dorsett WR
|15
|25
|David Johnson RB
|12
|20
|Royce Freeman RB
|9
|15
|Defense:
|Number of Snaps:
|Percentage of Snaps:
|Jonathan Owens FS
|70
|100
|Neville Hewitt LB
|70
|100
|Desmond King CB
|69
|99
|Eric Murray FS
|67
|96
|Garret Wallow LB
|66
|94
|Lonnie Johnson Jr. CB
|61
|87
|Tavierre Thomas CB
|56
|80
|Maliek Collins DT
|45
|64
|Jacob Martin DE
|44
|63
|Derek Rivers DE
|38
|54
|Ross Blacklock DT
|33
|47
|Roy Lopez DT
|32
|46
|Jordan Jenkins DE
|32
|46
|Jaleel Johnson DT
|29
|41
|Chris Smith LB
|27
|39
|Eric Wilson LB
|18
|26
|Tremon Smith CB
|10
|14
|Grayland Arnold DB
|3
|4
NOTES:
- Defensive back Jonathan Owens and linebacker Neville Hewitt played in all 70 defensive snaps in yesterday’s win. With several linebackers including Kamu Grugier-Hill and Christian Kirksey out with COVID, Hewitt stepped in to match his season-high with 10 tackles. Owens recorded a career-high eight tackles in the win with starter Justin Reid out with a concussion.
- Wide receiver Jordan Veasy made his NFL debut, playing in 15 offensive snaps in the win.
- Rookie quarterback Davis Mills won his first NFL start playing in all 59 offensive snaps.
- Defensive back Grayland Arnold saw his first defensive action of the season, playing in three snaps in the win. Arnold appeared on special teams in his Texans debut in Week 14 against the Seattle Seahawks.
- Rookie linebacker Garret Wallow also saw an uptick in playing time, appearing in 66 defensive snaps. The former TCU Horned Frog also recorded a career-high 11 tackles.
