Snap Counts: Chargers vs. Texans

Week 16 Snap Counts
|Offense:
|Number of Snaps:
|Percentage of Snaps:
|Offense:
|Number of Snaps:
|Percentage of Snaps:
|Max Scharping G
|68
|100
|Charlie Heck T
|68
|100
|Cole Toner OL
|68
|100
|Geron Christian T
|68
|100
|Jimmy Morrissey C
|68
|100
|Davis Mills QB
|68
|100
|Chris Conley WR
|50
|74
|Pharaoh Brown TE
|46
|68
|Nico Collins WR
|45
|66
|Rex Burkhead RB
|42
|62
|Brevin Jordan TE
|32
|47
|Chris Moore WR
|31
|46
|Royce Freeman RB
|24
|35
|Phillip Dorsett WR
|23
|34
|Jalen Camp WR
|22
|32
|Antony Auclair TE
|21
|31
|Tremon Smith CB
|1
|1
|Paul Quessenberry TE
|1
|1
|Jaylen Samuels RB
|1
|1
|Jordan Akins TE
|1
|1
|Defense:
|Number of Snaps:
|Percentage of Snaps:
|Jonathan Owens FS
|62
|100
|Desmond King CB
|62
|100
|Neville Hewitt LB
|62
|100
|Justin Reid SS
|62
|100
|Tremon Smith CB
|62
|100
|Garret Wallow LB
|51
|82
|Tavierre Thomas CB
|48
|77
|DeMarcus Walker DE
|43
|69
|Ross Blacklock DT
|42
|68
|Demone Harris DE
|41
|66
|Michael Dwumfour DT
|27
|44
|Xavier Williams DT
|27
|44
|Jacob Martin DE
|26
|42
|Chris Smith LB
|25
|40
|Christian Kirksey LB
|21
|34
|Ron'Dell Carter LB
|17
|27
|Connor Strachan LB
|4
|6
NOTES:
- With several Houston Texans out in COVID protocols, several players made their NFL and team debuts Sunday in the win over the Los Angeles Chargers.
- Six-year NFL veteran offensive lineman Cole Toner made his Texans debut, playing in all 68 offensive snaps.
- Rookie wide receiver Jalen Camp made his NFL debut with 22 offensive snaps.
- Defensive end Demone Harris made his Texans debut, playing 41 defensive snaps in the win. He played in two games with the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this season.
- Rookie defensive lineman Michael Dwumfour made his NFL debut, playing in 27 defensive snaps in the win.
- Seven-year NFL veteran defensive lineman Xavier Williams made his Texans debut, playing in 27 defensive snaps.
- Second-year defensive end Ron’Dell Carter made his Texans debut after playing in three games with the Dallas Cowboys last season. He played in 17 defensive snaps in the win.
- Cornerback Tremon Smith played in every defensive snap, but also saw the field for one offensive snap in the win over the Chargers.
- Just two weeks before his 30th birthday, tight end Paul Quessenberry made his NFL debut, playing in one offensive snap. Quessenberry served five years in the Marine Corps before signing with the Patriots last offseason. His brother, David, played for the Texans from 2013-17, while his brother Scott was on hand to witness his NFL debut on the opposite sideline as an offensive lineman for the Chargers.
