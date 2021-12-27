 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Snap Counts: Chargers vs. Texans

Check out Sunday’s Snap Counts!

By Jeremy_Brener
Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Week 16 Snap Counts

Offense: Number of Snaps: Percentage of Snaps:
Max Scharping G 68 100
Charlie Heck T 68 100
Cole Toner OL 68 100
Geron Christian T 68 100
Jimmy Morrissey C 68 100
Davis Mills QB 68 100
Chris Conley WR 50 74
Pharaoh Brown TE 46 68
Nico Collins WR 45 66
Rex Burkhead RB 42 62
Brevin Jordan TE 32 47
Chris Moore WR 31 46
Royce Freeman RB 24 35
Phillip Dorsett WR 23 34
Jalen Camp WR 22 32
Antony Auclair TE 21 31
Tremon Smith CB 1 1
Paul Quessenberry TE 1 1
Jaylen Samuels RB 1 1
Jordan Akins TE 1 1
Defense: Number of Snaps: Percentage of Snaps:
Jonathan Owens FS 62 100
Desmond King CB 62 100
Neville Hewitt LB 62 100
Justin Reid SS 62 100
Tremon Smith CB 62 100
Garret Wallow LB 51 82
Tavierre Thomas CB 48 77
DeMarcus Walker DE 43 69
Ross Blacklock DT 42 68
Demone Harris DE 41 66
Michael Dwumfour DT 27 44
Xavier Williams DT 27 44
Jacob Martin DE 26 42
Chris Smith LB 25 40
Christian Kirksey LB 21 34
Ron'Dell Carter LB 17 27
Connor Strachan LB 4 6

NOTES:

  • With several Houston Texans out in COVID protocols, several players made their NFL and team debuts Sunday in the win over the Los Angeles Chargers.
  • Six-year NFL veteran offensive lineman Cole Toner made his Texans debut, playing in all 68 offensive snaps.
  • Rookie wide receiver Jalen Camp made his NFL debut with 22 offensive snaps.
  • Defensive end Demone Harris made his Texans debut, playing 41 defensive snaps in the win. He played in two games with the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this season.
  • Rookie defensive lineman Michael Dwumfour made his NFL debut, playing in 27 defensive snaps in the win.
  • Seven-year NFL veteran defensive lineman Xavier Williams made his Texans debut, playing in 27 defensive snaps.
  • Second-year defensive end Ron’Dell Carter made his Texans debut after playing in three games with the Dallas Cowboys last season. He played in 17 defensive snaps in the win.
  • Cornerback Tremon Smith played in every defensive snap, but also saw the field for one offensive snap in the win over the Chargers.
  • Just two weeks before his 30th birthday, tight end Paul Quessenberry made his NFL debut, playing in one offensive snap. Quessenberry served five years in the Marine Corps before signing with the Patriots last offseason. His brother, David, played for the Texans from 2013-17, while his brother Scott was on hand to witness his NFL debut on the opposite sideline as an offensive lineman for the Chargers.

