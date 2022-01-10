Week 18 Snap Counts: Titans vs. Texans

Week 18 Snap Counts
|Offense:
|Number of Snaps:
|Percentage of Snaps:
|Offense:
|Number of Snaps:
|Percentage of Snaps:
|Justin McCray G
|57
|100
|Charlie Heck T
|57
|100
|Justin Britt C
|57
|100
|Davis Mills QB
|57
|100
|Lane Taylor G
|57
|100
|Tytus Howard T
|54
|95
|Nico Collins WR
|41
|72
|Rex Burkhead RB
|40
|70
|Chris Moore WR
|37
|65
|Pharaoh Brown TE
|32
|56
|Danny Amendola WR
|30
|53
|Brevin Jordan TE
|27
|47
|Jalen Camp WR
|22
|39
|Antony Auclair TE
|20
|35
|Brandin Cooks WR
|18
|32
|David Johnson RB
|17
|30
|Geron Christian T
|3
|5
|Royce Freeman RB
|1
|2
|Defense:
|Number of Snaps:
|Percentage of Snaps:
|Terrence Brooks SS
|68
|100
|Eric Murray FS
|68
|100
|Desmond King CB
|68
|100
|Christian Kirksey LB
|68
|100
|Kamu Grugier-Hill LB
|66
|97
|DeMarcus Walker DE
|54
|79
|Jacob Martin DE
|52
|76
|Maliek Collins DT
|47
|69
|Lonnie Johnson CB
|44
|65
|Tavierre Thomas CB
|43
|63
|Roy Lopez DT
|40
|59
|Ross Blacklock DT
|31
|46
|Jordan Jenkins DE
|26
|38
|Neville Hewitt LB
|25
|37
|Terrance Mitchell CB
|24
|35
|Michael Dwumfour DT
|15
|22
|Jonathan Greenard DE
|7
|10
|Garret Wallow LB
|2
|3
NOTES:
- Wide receiver Danny Amendola saw his first action since Week 12 and registered season-highs with seven catches, 113 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Amendola played in just 30 offensive snaps.
- Safeties Terrence Brooks and Eric Murray, along with cornerback Desmond King and linebacker Christian Kirksey, played in every defensive snap in the loss to the Titans.
- Defensive back Lonnie Johnson returned after missing the past two games. He recorded four tackles while playing in 44 defensive snaps.
- Wide receiver Nico Collins led all wide receivers in snaps for the first time all season long. The rookie third-round pick from Michigan played in 41 offensive snaps and caught three passes for 67 yards on eight targets.
- Wide receiver Brandin Cooks played in a season-low 18 offensive snaps. After reaching the 1,000 yard milestone last week against the San Francisco 49ers, Cooks caught just three passes for 26 yards in the season finale.
