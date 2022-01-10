 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Week 18 Snap Counts: Titans vs. Texans

Take a look at Sunday’s snap counts!

By Jeremy_Brener
Offense: Number of Snaps: Percentage of Snaps:
Justin McCray G 57 100
Charlie Heck T 57 100
Justin Britt C 57 100
Davis Mills QB 57 100
Lane Taylor G 57 100
Tytus Howard T 54 95
Nico Collins WR 41 72
Rex Burkhead RB 40 70
Chris Moore WR 37 65
Pharaoh Brown TE 32 56
Danny Amendola WR 30 53
Brevin Jordan TE 27 47
Jalen Camp WR 22 39
Antony Auclair TE 20 35
Brandin Cooks WR 18 32
David Johnson RB 17 30
Geron Christian T 3 5
Royce Freeman RB 1 2
Defense: Number of Snaps: Percentage of Snaps:
Terrence Brooks SS 68 100
Eric Murray FS 68 100
Desmond King CB 68 100
Christian Kirksey LB 68 100
Kamu Grugier-Hill LB 66 97
DeMarcus Walker DE 54 79
Jacob Martin DE 52 76
Maliek Collins DT 47 69
Lonnie Johnson CB 44 65
Tavierre Thomas CB 43 63
Roy Lopez DT 40 59
Ross Blacklock DT 31 46
Jordan Jenkins DE 26 38
Neville Hewitt LB 25 37
Terrance Mitchell CB 24 35
Michael Dwumfour DT 15 22
Jonathan Greenard DE 7 10
Garret Wallow LB 2 3

NOTES:

  • Wide receiver Danny Amendola saw his first action since Week 12 and registered season-highs with seven catches, 113 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Amendola played in just 30 offensive snaps.
  • Safeties Terrence Brooks and Eric Murray, along with cornerback Desmond King and linebacker Christian Kirksey, played in every defensive snap in the loss to the Titans.
  • Defensive back Lonnie Johnson returned after missing the past two games. He recorded four tackles while playing in 44 defensive snaps.
  • Wide receiver Nico Collins led all wide receivers in snaps for the first time all season long. The rookie third-round pick from Michigan played in 41 offensive snaps and caught three passes for 67 yards on eight targets.
  • Wide receiver Brandin Cooks played in a season-low 18 offensive snaps. After reaching the 1,000 yard milestone last week against the San Francisco 49ers, Cooks caught just three passes for 26 yards in the season finale.

