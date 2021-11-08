What Did This Week’s Snap Counts Say About The Texans?

Week 9 Snap Counts
|Offense:
|Number of Snaps:
|Percentage of Snaps:
|Offense:
|Number of Snaps:
|Percentage of Snaps:
|Charlie Heck T
|69
|100
|Geron Christian T
|69
|100
|Justin McCray G
|69
|100
|Tytus Howard G
|69
|100
|Tyrod Taylor QB
|69
|100
|Jimmy Morrissey C
|69
|100
|Brandin Cooks WR
|67
|97
|Nico Collins WR
|48
|70
|Antony Auclair TE
|36
|52
|Danny Amendola WR
|34
|49
|David Johnson RB
|31
|45
|Chris Conley WR
|27
|39
|Jordan Akins TE
|25
|36
|Rex Burkhead RB
|21
|30
|Brevin Jordan TE
|20
|29
|Chris Moore WR
|16
|23
|Phillip Lindsay RB
|14
|20
|Scottie Phillips RB
|4
|6
|Max Scharping G
|2
|3
|Defense:
|Number of Snaps:
|Percentage of Snaps:
|Terrance Mitchell CB
|75
|100
|Zach Cunningham LB
|75
|100
|Desmond King CB
|74
|99
|Justin Reid SS
|72
|96
|Kamu Grugier-Hill LB
|72
|96
|Eric Murray FS
|72
|96
|Tavierre Thomas CB
|50
|67
|Maliek Collins DT
|46
|61
|Jacob Martin DE
|45
|60
|Jonathan Greenard DE
|44
|59
|Jordan Jenkins DE
|36
|48
|Ross Blacklock DT
|35
|47
|DeMarcus Walker DE
|34
|45
|Roy Lopez DT
|33
|44
|Neville Hewitt LB
|28
|37
|Jaleel Johnson DT
|27
|36
|Jonathan Owens FS
|3
|4
|A.J. Moore FS
|3
|4
|Tremon Smith CB
|1
|1
NOTES:
- Quarterback Tyrod Taylor started for the first time since suffering an injury back in Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns. Taylor struggled in his return, throwing for 240 yards and three interceptions while playing all 69 offensive snaps.
- The Texans made a change to the offensive line, moving Justin McCray to guard and starting Jimmy Morrissey at center. Both played all 69 offensive snaps, while last week’s starting right guard Max Scharping, played just two snaps in a backup role.
- Linebacker Zach Cunningham left David Culley’s doghouse Sunday and played all 75 defensive snaps after playing in fewer than 20 snaps in each of the past two games. Cunningham recorded eight tackles in his second-best showing of the season.
- Cornerback Desmond King also returned Sunday after being a surprise healthy scratch the week prior against the Los Angeles Rams. King played all but one defensive snap, recording six tackles.
