What Did This Week’s Snap Counts Say About The Texans?

Check out this week's Snap Counts!

By Jeremy_Brener
Houston Texans v Miami Dolphins Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Week 9 Snap Counts

Offense: Number of Snaps: Percentage of Snaps:
Charlie Heck T 69 100
Geron Christian T 69 100
Justin McCray G 69 100
Tytus Howard G 69 100
Tyrod Taylor QB 69 100
Jimmy Morrissey C 69 100
Brandin Cooks WR 67 97
Nico Collins WR 48 70
Antony Auclair TE 36 52
Danny Amendola WR 34 49
David Johnson RB 31 45
Chris Conley WR 27 39
Jordan Akins TE 25 36
Rex Burkhead RB 21 30
Brevin Jordan TE 20 29
Chris Moore WR 16 23
Phillip Lindsay RB 14 20
Scottie Phillips RB 4 6
Max Scharping G 2 3
Defense: Number of Snaps: Percentage of Snaps:
Terrance Mitchell CB 75 100
Zach Cunningham LB 75 100
Desmond King CB 74 99
Justin Reid SS 72 96
Kamu Grugier-Hill LB 72 96
Eric Murray FS 72 96
Tavierre Thomas CB 50 67
Maliek Collins DT 46 61
Jacob Martin DE 45 60
Jonathan Greenard DE 44 59
Jordan Jenkins DE 36 48
Ross Blacklock DT 35 47
DeMarcus Walker DE 34 45
Roy Lopez DT 33 44
Neville Hewitt LB 28 37
Jaleel Johnson DT 27 36
Jonathan Owens FS 3 4
A.J. Moore FS 3 4
Tremon Smith CB 1 1

NOTES:

  • Quarterback Tyrod Taylor started for the first time since suffering an injury back in Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns. Taylor struggled in his return, throwing for 240 yards and three interceptions while playing all 69 offensive snaps.
  • The Texans made a change to the offensive line, moving Justin McCray to guard and starting Jimmy Morrissey at center. Both played all 69 offensive snaps, while last week’s starting right guard Max Scharping, played just two snaps in a backup role.
  • Linebacker Zach Cunningham left David Culley’s doghouse Sunday and played all 75 defensive snaps after playing in fewer than 20 snaps in each of the past two games. Cunningham recorded eight tackles in his second-best showing of the season.
  • Cornerback Desmond King also returned Sunday after being a surprise healthy scratch the week prior against the Los Angeles Rams. King played all but one defensive snap, recording six tackles.

